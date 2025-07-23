AFC Totton sign experienced ex‑EFL forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas following prison release

AFC Totton have made a surprising coup by signing Jay Emmanuel‑Thomas, a former Arsenal and Bristol City forward, just weeks after his release from prison on parole.

The 34-year-old was handed a four-year prison sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 5 after pleading guilty to a charge of illegally importing cannabis.

However, Emmanuel-Thomas was released on parole from HMP Chelmsford earlier this month after serving 10 months of the sentence following his arrest last year.

He has now signed a deal with AFC Totton, who compete in the National League South following last season’s Southern League Premier Division South play-off victory over Gloucester City.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in action for Scottish side Aberdeen back in 2021 PICTURE: Alamy

Delighted

The Stags confirmed the new signing via X on Tuesday, stating: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to the club.

“Jay joins us with a wealth of experience in the Championship and we’re sure his goals will lead to a successful season here on the South Coast!”

A week earlier, Emmanuel-Thomas posted an update via Instagram with the caption “294 Days of Deep Thought & Reflection” as the video showcased him training ahead of his return to English football.

Before his prison sentence, he played for Scottish side Greenock Morton, but the club terminated his contract after he was arrested.

The striker featured for AFC Totton in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Weymouth, the club announcing the signing before kick-off with a video of the man himself walking out of the tunnel and out onto the pitch.

After the match, Stags boss Jimmy Ball delivered his thoughts on the new signing: “Remembering Jay as a kid, he was an exceptional talent.

“He’s still got the hunger, he’s still got the desire. He’s a real physical presence with real good technical ability as well.

“Nice kid and we’re excited to have him here.

“It’ll give me lots of options [at the] attacking end of the pitch and make us a lot stronger.”

