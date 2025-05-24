Bath City
Bath City: Premier League star was born a Roman
Premier League AFC Bournemouth could secure the highest finish in their history this afternoon – but it’s not all that long ago that one of their main protagonists was plying his trade in National League South.
Bath City: Romans boss Darren knows Way for success
Darren Way went the extra mile, literally, by taking part in Sunday’s Bath Half Marathon as the Bath City manager ran the course alongside former player and assistant boss Jim Rollo.
Jerry Gill’s got itchy feet to make a return
Former Bath City boss Jerry Gill says he has no hesitation in returning to management.
Maidstone United 3-0 Bath City: Charlie Seaman seals it for the Stones
Goals from Reiss Greenidge, Charlie Seaman and Aaron Blair, his first since New Year’s Day, were enough to see Maidstone United surge past Bath City in the National League South.
Jordan Alves rescues a point for Bath City
A physical game at Twerton Park saw Bath City and Chesham United play out a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the National League South.