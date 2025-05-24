Connect with us

Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood 1-0 Maidstone United: Goal ace Charles Clayden is king for a day

A stunning second-half strike from Charles Clayden ensured Boreham Wood returned to the National League at the first time of asking, at the expense of George Elokobi’s dogged Maidstone United.
WOOD YOU BELIEVE IT! Charles Clayden scores Boreham Wood’s winning goal, sparking wild celebrations PICTURE: Hellen Terrell

By Brett Lewis

BOREHAM WOOD 1
Clayden 47

MAIDSTONE UTD 0

Midfield ace Clayden curled in a brilliant effort past Stones keeper Alexis Andre Jnr two minutes into the second half to delight the majority of a capacity crowd at Meadow Park.
Clayden’s winner lit up a rather cagey affair of very few chances, although Luke Garrard’s side, fresh from their stunning comeback victory over Dorking Wanderers ...

