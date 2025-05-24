Connect with us

Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood: Promotion glory is so sweet for Callum Reynolds

Callum Reynolds says promotion with Boreham Wood through the National League South play-offs feels even better the second time round.

By Matt Badcock

Callum Reynolds says promotion with Boreham Wood through the National League South play-offs feels even better the second time round.
The 35-year-old defender was captain of the Wood when they beat Whitehawk back in 2015.
Ten years on and he’s proud to have helped the club back into Non-League’s top flight.
“They don’t come around very often,” Reynolds, who re-joined Wood in January from Bromley, says.
Crying
“I remember the first time getting promoted with Boreham Wood and Ben Herd, our full-back who had a good career in the Football League as well, was crying after the ga...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Boreham Wood