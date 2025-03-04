Chelmsford City FC: A new era begins under Angelo Harrop

By Liam Rafferty

Chelmsford City have announced the appointment of Angelo Harrop as their new manager, with the former Braintree Town boss set to take charge on May 19.

The club had been searching for a successor since Robbie Simpson confirmed in January that he would be stepping down after more than five years at the helm due to personal reasons.

After careful consideration, the Clarets have chosen Harrop as the man to lead them forward.

At just 37, Harrop already boasts an impressive managerial CV, and his arrival signals an ambitious step for Chelmsford.

Who is Angelo Harrop?

Harrop’s coaching journey began with Brightlingsea Rovers before moving on to Stanway Rovers.

He has worked as a scout for Norwich City in the East Essex region before stepping into management at AFC Sudbury in 2021.

However, it was at Braintree Town where he truly made his mark.

Under his guidance, the Iron reached the National League South playoffs before securing promotion in the 2023-24 season.

Despite parting ways with Braintree in November 2024, Harrop’s reputation as a promising young manager remains intact.

Now, he joins a Chelmsford side sitting 12th in the National League South, 13 points off the playoff spots.

His challenge will be to ignite a push for promotion and establish the club as playoff contenders.

Fan reaction

Chelmsford supporters have reacted positively to Harrop’s appointment, eager to see what the new boss can bring to the club.

Interestingly, many Braintree fans have also wished him well, praising his managerial abilities and assuring Chelmsford supporters they have a top-quality coach at the helm.

With Harrop’s arrival, an exciting new chapter begins for Chelmsford City.

One that could see them take significant strides toward their ambitions.