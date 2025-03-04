FA Trophy and FA Vase semi-final draws: Rochdale to host Spennymoor Town

By Harry Whitfield

National League North side Spennymoor Town will travel to face Rochdale in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

The Moors stunned National League side Sutton United to progress after veteran striker Glen Taylor bagged a brace.

Taylor, who joined Spennymoor back in 2015, repeated his success against the U’s from six years ago.

The 34-year-old scored two goals to help his side defeat Sutton in the second round of the same competition in 2019.

FA Trophy semi-final draw

The last time the County Durham-based side reached this stage of the competition was back in 1978, now they are only 90 minutes away from a trip to Wembley.

Moors’ opponents will be National League side Rochdale.

The Dale defeated their play-off pushing rivals Altrincham 2-0 thanks to goals from Jay Bird and Tarryn Allarakhia.

In the other semi-final tie, Aldershot Town and Woking face off at the Recreation Ground in an all National League affair.

The Shots ended the hopes of Sittingbourne as Ryan Jones, Will Armitage and Tyler Frost all ended up on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win.

Neal Ardley’s side was made to work for their semi-final spot after they narrowly beat Oxford City in a penalty shootout.

After the game ended 2-2 after 120 minutes, Cards goalkeeper William Jaaskelainen stepped up to win the shootout 2-1 for the visitors.

FA Vase semi-final draw

Favourites for FA Vase glory, AFC Whyteleafe will face Andover New Street in their final hurdle to reach Wembley.

‘Leafe saw off Bourne Town, who were playing away from home for the seventh time in the competition, thanks to an early goal from Gaspar Mico.

The Street didn’t require another penalty shootout to progress, as they defeated Heanor Town.

Lewis Williams provided the only goal for the home side.

The Wessex League side continue to make the most of being reinstated back in the competition.

In the other tie, Whitstable Town will host Hartpury University.

The Oystermen came back from 2-0 down against Whitchurch Alport to secure a 3-2 victory.

Goals from Ronald Sithole, Nathan Jeche and Harvey Smith completed the turnaround for the home side.

Hartpury overturned a 1-0 deficit against Erith & Belvedere to book their place in the semi-finals.

Louis Manning equalised just before half-time and super sub Billy Osborn netted the winner in the second-half.

Dates and prize fund allocation

The draws were made by former Peterborough United striker Aaron McClean.

The Trophy semi-finals will be played over one game on Saturday 5 April.

Winning clubs will receive £15,000, and the losers will take £5000.

The Vase semi-finals will be a two-legged affair.

The first leg is set to be played on Saturday 29 March, and the second leg on Saturday 5 April.

Winners in the Vase semi-finals will receive £5500.

The losers will earn themselves £1725 as a consolation prize.