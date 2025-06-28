Connect with us

Dorking Wanderers

Dorking Wanderers’ Louie Annesley loves life in the fast lane

Louie Annesley won’t be scared of any National League South forwards next season – after all, he’s mixed it with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe!
BIG STAGER: Louie Annesley, of Gibraltar, slides in to dispossess Wales’ Liam Cullen PICTURE: Alamy

By John Lyons

The 25-year-old has already earned more than 50 caps for Gibraltar and has just become Dorking Wanderers’ first full international.
The Londoner qualifies for Gibraltar through his grandparents and made his debut as a 17-year-old. He was captain for the first time against Montenegro earlier this year.
It’s seen centre-back Annesley, who shone for Braintree Town in the National League last term, come up against plenty of illustrious ...

