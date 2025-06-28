Dorking Wanderers
Dorking Wanderers’ Louie Annesley loves life in the fast lane
Louie Annesley won’t be scared of any National League South forwards next season – after all, he’s mixed it with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe!
Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White handed six-game ban for podcast comment
Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White has been handed a six-game touchline ban for a comment he made in reference to female officials on a podcast earlier this year.
Dorking Wanderers 3-1 Eastbourne Borough: Ten-man Wands stun the Sports
Dorking Wanderers kept up their National League South title pursuit with victory over promotion rivals Eastbourne Borough despite being a man down for much of the game.
Boreham Wood 0-1 Dorking Wanderers: Dorking win hits Wood’s title bid
A second-half goal from Jason Prior against Boreham Wood was enough to give Dorking Wanderers all three points in a six-pointer between two National League South promotion hopefuls.
Dorking Wanderers 2-2 Farnborough: Wands thwarted by the comeback kings
Farnborough came from 2-0 down to hold table-toppers Dorking Wanderers to a draw in an entertaining contest at Meadowbank in the National League South.