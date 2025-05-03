Eastbourne Borough vs Maidstone United: Adam Murray – it’s just bonkers

By Matt Badcock

Eastbourne Borough v Maidstone United Sunday, 3pm

Adam Murray reckons the National League South play-offs will just be a continuation of the title race: Absolutely bonkers!

Murray’s Eastbourne Borough were one of the six clubs who went into the final day with a chance of lifting the title.

They beat Weston-super-Mare to continue their own fine form but ultimately finished third.

That did, however, secure their bye to the semi-final stage, where they welcome Maidstone United this afternoon.

IN THE GROOVE: Alfie Pavey celebrates scoring for Sports

PICTURE: Lydia Redman

Frust...