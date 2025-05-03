Eastbourne Borough
Eastbourne Borough vs Maidstone United: Adam Murray – it’s just bonkers
Adam Murray reckons the National League South play-offs will just be a continuation of the title race: Absolutely bonkers!
More in Eastbourne Borough
-
Dorking Wanderers 3-1 Eastbourne Borough: Ten-man Wands stun the Sports
Dorking Wanderers kept up their National League South title pursuit with victory over promotion rivals Eastbourne Borough despite being a man down for much of the game.
-
Courtney Clarke: Adam Murray’s mint for Eastbourne Borough
Courtney Clarke reckons Adam Murray is the perfect manager to help lift Eastbourne Borough to all new heights.
-
Boreham Wood 3-0 Eastbourne Borough: Penalty heroics inspire Wood!
A penalty save from Boreham Wood keeper Nathan Ashmore and three quickfire goals – in what Eastbourne Borough boss Adam Murray described as “five minutes of madness” – turned this game on its head in the National League South.
-
Eastbourne Borough 2-1 Tonbridge Angels: Sports get the better of ten-man Angels
Two strikes earned high-flying Eastbourne Borough three precious points against spirited Tonbridge Angels.