Connect with us

Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough vs Maidstone United: Adam Murray – it’s just bonkers

Adam Murray reckons the National League South play-offs will just be a continuation of the title race: Absolutely bonkers!
IN THE GROOVE: Alfie Pavey celebrates scoring for Sports PICTURE: Lydia Redman

By Matt Badcock

Eastbourne Borough v Maidstone United Sunday, 3pm
Adam Murray reckons the National League South play-offs will just be a continuation of the title race: Absolutely bonkers!
Murray’s Eastbourne Borough were one of the six clubs who went into the final day with a chance of lifting the title.
They beat Weston-super-Mare to continue their own fine form but ultimately finished third.
That did, however, secure their bye to the semi-final stage, where they welcome Maidstone United this afternoon.

IN THE GROOVE: Alfie Pavey celebrates scoring for Sports
PICTURE: Lydia Redman
Frust...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Eastbourne Borough