Maidstone United
Eastbourne Borough vs Maidstone United: Keep calm and carry on, urges cool George Elokobi
George Elokobi has told Maidstone to keep laughing and joking as they look to gatecrash the National League the hard way.
More in Maidstone United
-
Maidstone United 4-0 Boreham Wood: Stones aces cut down sad Wood
In a clash of two National League South play-off-chasing sides, Maidstone United emerged victorious as they thumped Boreham Wood.
-
Hornchurch 0-0 Maidstone United: Urchins hold up Stones’ charge
Hornchurch and Maidstone United cancelled each other out at Bridge Avenue in a goalless draw in this National League South clash.
-
Maidstone United 3-0 Bath City: Charlie Seaman seals it for the Stones
Goals from Reiss Greenidge, Charlie Seaman and Aaron Blair, his first since New Year’s Day, were enough to see Maidstone United surge past Bath City in the National League South.
-
Hemel Hempstead Town 0-0 Maidstone United: Hemel and Stones can’t keep focus
A competitive but scrappy encounter between Hemel Hempstead Town and Maidstone United saw the spoils shared at the Focus Community Arena in the National League South.