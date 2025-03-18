Truro City vs Salisbury preview: Free entry for kids on Non-League Day!

By Liam Rafferty

Truro City will face Salisbury in a crucial National League South clash this Saturday, and to celebrate Non-League Day, under-18s can enjoy free entry!

Non-League Day is an annual event during the international break when top-tier football takes a pause.

It’s aimed at supporting clubs lower down the pyramid and offering fans the chance to experience non-league football.

If you’re bringing the family to Truro Sports Hub this Saturday, kids under 18 can enjoy the match for free as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.

If you’re over 14 and not accompanied by someone over 18, you’ll need to pay the admission fee.

You can find out more information here on the Truro City Football Club’s website.

Current form

Truro City are in fantastic form, having won four of their last five matches and scoring 14 goals in the process.

Their recent victories include wins over Chippenham Town, Welling United, Boreham Wood, and Chesham United before tasting defeat in their last match against Enfield Town.

In contrast, Salisbury has struggled.

Their only victory in the past five games was a 2-1 win against Hampton & Richmond.

They’ve also drawn twice, 2-2, against Torquay United and Aveley, while suffering two defeats – 2-1 to Enfield Town and 3-2 to Maidstone United.

What to expect?

With just seven games remaining, every match feels like a must-win for Truro City if they’re to have a shot at the title.

Currently, they sit second in the league with 73 points, just four points behind leaders Worthing, who also have a game in hand.

Salisbury’s situation is much more dire.

They’re 19th, with 41 points, and need to earn at least six more points to escape the relegation zone.

They’re just two positions above the drop zone, with an eight-point buffer between them and 21st-placed St Albans City.

This game is a vital one for both sides, for very different reasons, and promises to be an exciting encounter.

Don’t miss it!

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN