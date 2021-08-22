Stourbridge 1-3 St Ives Town: Stour go dour as the Saints hit back

By Sam Collins
STOURBRIDGE 1
Cowley 44
ST IVES TOWN 3
Flanagan 63, Hottor 68, Cross 72
THE FUTURE’S ORANGE: Liam Cross takes the plaudits after scoring
PICTURE: Garry Griffiths
St Ives’ third goal
ST IVES Town ran away with all three points at Stourbridge, thanks to a dominant second half performance.
Three goals in the space of nine minutes from Josh Flanagan, Edmund Hotter and Liam Cross completed a fine comefrom-behind victory for Saints after Jason Cowley had earlier put the Glassboys ahead.
And although they had to ride their luck at times in the opening half, Saints boss Rick...
