Hayes & Yeading 2-0 Taunton Town: Red-hot United staying on top

By Tim Fuell

HAYES & YEADING 2

Robinson 5, Emmanuel 75

TAUNTON TN 1

Hill 14

HERE WE GO: Keano Robinson heads high-flying Hayes & Yeading into an early lead

PICTURE: Gary House

HAYES & Yeading remain the only side in the division with a 100 per cent record.

They started the busier and led on five minutes when Lloyd Irish came to claim a Hassan Jalloh corner and failed to hold it with Keano Robinson on hand to fire the loose ball home.

United continued the pressure and shortly after, Liam McDevitt’s header from Omar Rowe’s free kick was cleared off the line by two colliding...