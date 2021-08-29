South Shields 4-1 Grantham Town: In-form Mariners have Palmer’s men all at sea

By Tom Simmonds

SOUTH SHIELDS 4

Tee 3, Morse 22, Massanka 74, Hodgson 78

GRANTHAM TN 1

Williamson 69

SUPER SAM: South Shields’ Sam Hodgson celebrates the fourth

PICTURE: Daniel Prince

SOUTH Shields dropped their first points in a midweek draw with FC United but swiftly returned to winning ways.

Grantham Town slumped to a fourth straight defeat during which they have shipped 17 goals.

South Shields are now joint-top of the NPL Premier and manager Graham Fenton said: “It was a game of two halves, pretty good first half and a little bit frustrating second half. We eased off and I think ...