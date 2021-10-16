Poole Town 2-1 Hendon: Lee leaves it leave to bag points for Poole

By Peter Leppington

POOLE TOWN 2

Whisken 62, Lee 83

HENDON 1

Semakula 13

THE FINAL ASSAULT! Hendon goalkeeper Fred Burbidge, in red, goes up for a corner

GISSA HUG! Tony Lee leads the celebrations after scoring Poole’s winner

PICTURE: Ian Christy

POOLE mounted a second-half come back against Hendon to register their third consecutive league victory to remain in the play-off places.

Poole started brightly with a lovely interchange of passes seeing Luke Burbidge set up Josh Carmichael within the first minute, but his shot was straight at Hendon keeper Fred Burbidge.

Carmichael saw an...