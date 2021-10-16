Southern League Premier South, Step 3

Poole Town 2-1 Hendon: Lee leaves it leave to bag points for Poole

on

More in Southern League Premier South:

By Peter Leppington

POOLE TOWN 2
Whisken 62, Lee 83

HENDON 1
Semakula 13

THE FINAL ASSAULT! Hendon goalkeeper Fred Burbidge, in red, goes up for a corner

GISSA HUG! Tony Lee leads the celebrations after scoring Poole’s winner
PICTURE: Ian Christy

POOLE mounted a second-half come back against Hendon to register their third consecutive league victory to remain in the play-off places.
Poole started brightly with a lovely interchange of passes seeing Luke Burbidge set up Josh Carmichael within the first minute, but his shot was straight at Hendon keeper Fred Burbidge.
Carmichael saw an...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login