Mark Carruthers: Stockton Town aiming for the stars

By Mark Carruthers

The pain and frustration remained evident on Martin Hillerby’s face as he recalled the battle Stockton Town had endured during three failed attempts to secure promotion into the Northern League.

After hours of unseen work from the Anchors committee and their loyal band of volunteers, a failure to meet ground grading criteria appeared to have taken the club to their ceiling – but now, almost a decade on, Stockton Town are aiming for the stars.

Just weeks before our meeting in the summer of 2016, the Anchors had received the news they would finally be granted promotion into Step Six and that has kickstarted a rise that can be considered as one of the stories of not only the North East Non-League scene, but across the entire country.

In just nine seasons, with two campaigns cut short by Covid-19, a Stockton side managed by club stalwart Michael Dunwell have claimed three further promotions, one league title win, reached the final of the Northern League’s Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup and secured a first ever visit to Wembley in the 2018 FA Vase final.

They say you learn more in disappointment than you do in success and it would be safe to say the Anchors have indeed made the most of a steep learning curve during their rare low points.

Their Wembley loss against Thatcham Town instilled an ever stronger hunger for more glory and more days in the limelight – and that has paid off in some style as Dunwell’s men have produced a remarkable first ever step in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Step Three Life

After claiming a fourth promotion of Dunwell’s reign in an East Division play-off final win against North East rivals Dunston UTS in a game that will go down as one of the greatest this writer has witness, Stockton have taken to life in Step Three like a duck to water.

Naturally, there have been disappointments – but on the whole, the season can only ever be described as overwhelmingly positive and it could yet go down as the greatest in the club’s history.

Recent wins against the likes of FC United of Manchester, Worksop Town and Prescot Cables have ensured the Anchors will compete in the play-offs and they can still land a home semi-final with a win in Saturday’s home game with Hyde United if results elsewhere.

Put simply, the club that competed in Step Seven just under a decade ago now stand within 180 minutes of potentially taking their place in the National League North and sitting just two promotions from the EFL.

Now, this hasn’t been achieved through a rich benefactor or a sugar daddy. This hasn’t been achieved by casting aside loyal players and replacing them with those looking for a golden pay day before retirement.

The Anchors committee have embraced a loyal band of sponsors that have helped transform their fortunes on and off the pitch.

Core of the side

Dunwell and trusted assistant JD Briggs have kept the core of the side that has catapulted the club into contention for a National League North place.

Centre-back duo Adam Nicholson and Tom Coulthard, a partnership trusted since their Wearside League days, have accumulated a combined 1,074 appearances for the Anchors. Talented winger Kevin Hayes hit a triple century of appearances earlier this season and forward Mikey Roberts and defender Lewis King could hit that landmark if they remain with Stockton next season.

Evolution, rather than revolution, has been the mantra for squad building.

There are many contenders for the story of the last decade in North East non-league football as the likes of Spennymoor Town, Darlington, Hebburn Town and South Shields have made their way up the pyramid.

But the Anchors should claim their place at the very top of that list – and there is a feeling there are more chapters to write in a story that has its roots in hard work, ambition and absolute dedication to the cause.