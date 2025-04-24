The semi-finals and finals of all Step 3 Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern league Play-Offs will be live streamed for the first time this season.

This is part of a proposed collaboration between the Trident leagues and Ireland based ClubberTV, www.ClubberTV.co.uk/, the live streaming platform that gives subscribers access to exclusive live and on-demand sports coverage in Ireland.

By partnering with the Trident leagues, ClubberTV gains a foothold in the UK streaming market, whilst the Leagues tap into a new income source by rolling out streaming of selected fixtures across the four Step 3 divisions from next season.

The viability of the wider project is currently being assessed. For the Play-Offs, a one-off fee of just £10.99, will enable subscribers to view all the semi-finals and finals from this season’s Step 3 Play-Offs between Tuesday 29th April and May 5th.

In a joint statement, the chairs of the three leagues, Mark Harris, David Martin, and Nick Robinson said, “We are working with ClubberTV to assess the viability of live streaming selected PitchingIn Step 3 fixtures from next season.

“Streaming the Play-Offs gives both ourselves and ClubberTV an ideal opportunity to show that the audience is there, and that the logistics involved work. If so, we hope to conclude negotiations with ClubberTV ahead of next season.“

The move coincides with the completion of DAZN’s second season as the National League‘s live streaming partner.

Jimmy Doyle the CEO of ClubberTV said “We are thrilled to enter the UK market in partnership with the Pitching in Trident leagues.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase these games at scale to fans at home in the UK and those abroad.

“We see this as a logical extension of the great work we have been doing in the Irish market and look forward to bringing live and on demand access to UK football fans everywhere.

