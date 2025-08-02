Connect with us

Southern Leagues

Bitcoiners show real prospects

Bitcoin-funded Real Bedford’s wish to emulate Bedford Town’s immediate title success is so strong they pinched one their prospects.

PREMIER CENTRAL

BITCOIN-funded Real Bedford’s wish to emulate Bedford Town’s immediate title success is so strong they pinched one their prospects.
Defender Jack Davies has crossed the divide with Halesowen Town playmaker Conor Tee also lured to aid the crypto club’s quest for a fourth straight title and promotion.
Last season’s newcomers Harborough Town and Spalding United finished with flourishes and have added big names over the summer, the Bees swooping for ex-EFL striker Danny Newton and former Chesterfield midfielder George Carline from Brackley Town having missed out in the play-offs...

