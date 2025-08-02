Southern Leagues
Boss seeking Mitre’s magic
Paul Collicutt is after a weekly dose of the stardust that inspired Bishop’s Cleeve’s greatest day as he seeks a history-making jump to Step 3.
Bitcoiners show real prospects
Bitcoin-funded Real Bedford’s wish to emulate Bedford Town’s immediate title success is so strong they pinched one their prospects.
Kelvin has a pure desire
Title winner Kelvin Langmead would love to take Banbury United back to the future in his first managerial gig – even if time travel isn’t an option.
Weymouth announce board shake-up as part of long-term strategic revamp
Weymouth FC have unveiled a significant restructuring of their board as part of wider efforts to modernise governance and drive the club forward both on and off the pitch.
Irish eyes are still smiling!
Terry Shrieves reckons the rise of Milton Keynes Irish is just what the city needs – and is determined to establish them at Step 4.