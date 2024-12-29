WITHAM TOWN 1 BRIGHTLINGSEA REG 3

DIV 1 NORTH

By Jim Purtill

■ BRIGHTLINGSEA Regent won a tetchy encounter at the Simarco Stadium.

After a featureless opening to the match, Brightlingsea’s Jayden Robinson took the first significant shot after 24 minutes. It was well saved

by Harry Fairs, but Charlie Durling scored from the subsequent corner. A fiercely-driven Regent free- kick was saved by Fairs in the 36th minute and Teddy Collis headed the second goal from the rebound.

Substitute Liam Whipps pulled a goal back for Witham two minutes after the break.

Witham’s brief revival was stopped in its&...