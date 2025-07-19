Life begins at 40 for Chris Dickson!

Ryan Maxwell says he finally got his man in evergreen striker Chris Dickson – but only by chance!

The 40-year-old striker has joined the Brickies after his 20 goals helped Horsham to the Isthmian Premier Division title last season.

A former Ghana international, Dickson is one of Non-League football’s most decorated performers, having turned out for a plethora of Non-League and EFL clubs over two decades, including the likes of Chatham, Hornchurch, Hampton, Chelmsford City, Sutton United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Charlton Athletic, Dulwich Hamlet, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers.

Maxwell led the Brickies to, arguably, their best ever season last term, securing 101 points in Isthmian South East, only to lose on penalties in the play-off final to Burgess Hill Town. They also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Dickson has been a long-term target of the Brickies boss, but Maxwell admits it was only a twist of fate that brought the veteran striker to the Staxston Stadium.

“It’s been a long time coming,” the Brickies boss told Kent Online.

“It was a chance phone call because I didn’t see him leaving Horsham.

“He dropped me a message, we had a chat and, thankfully, we were able to come to an agreement and he’s a Sittingbourne player at last.

“I don’t think we were that close previously, if I’m honest.

“I think last season’s achievements have helped get him in.

“He’s keen to win a league again and that’s the main reason we’ve got him.

“He knows what his role is here and he knows what we’ve done since we tried to sign him.”

Dickson made 52 appearances at Step 3 for Horsham last season and Maxwell said: “You wouldn’t know what age he is if you watched him.

“He’s sharp but he’s also very intelligent.

“He’s not just sharp with his feet, he’s sharp with his brain.”

