It’s all over for Hakan Hayrettin at Dulwich Hamlet

By Michael Eden

HEY-DAY’S OVER: Hakan Hayrettin has been sacked by after a dismal recent run
PICTURE: Rob Avis

HAKAN Hayrettin has paid the price for Dulwich Hamlet’s recent slide down the table.

Hayrettin’s 21-month stay at the south London club was ended after a disappointing 4-3 home defeat to bottom club on Saturday.

Hamlet now have just one win from their last 11 league games – a run which has seen them drop out of play-off contention to just six points above the drop zone.

The club said: “The club’s board has taken the decision to terminate the contract of Hakan Hayrettin and his management team with immediate effect.

Struggling

“We would like to thank Hakan and his team for their service to the club and wish them success in the future.”

Experienced boss Hayrettin, 54, was appointed Hamlet boss in March 2023, following the sacking of Paul Barnes, with the club struggling at the wrong end of South.

Despite improved form, and the advantage of having the biggest average home attendances in the seventh tier, Hayrettin was unable to save Hamlet from relegation but stayed on to lead the club to 12th place in the Isthmian Premier last season.

Prior to his time at Hamlet, Hayrettin had a successful spell in charge of winning promotion to Step 1.

He has also managed , , Thurrock and Waltham Forest.

Club legend Danny Mills will lead the team in the interim with senior player and ex- winger Mark Marshall supporting him.

