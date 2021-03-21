South Shields to go full-time

By Mark Carruthers

COMMITMENT: South Shields are to go full-time next season in their quest for promotion

SOUTH SHIELDS chairman Geoff Thompson says the decision to take the club full-time is “the right thing to do” as they target promotion into the National League North.

The Northern Premier League club have functioned with a hybrid model of full-time and part-time players for the last two seasons – but confirmed that they will complete the transition to a professional model in time for the 2021-22 campaign.

The move has provoked surprise among some onlookers as the financial impact of ...