New deals for Warrington Town management team

Northern Premier League club Warrington Town have handed new two-year deals to manager Paul Carden and assistant Mark Beesley.

The duo were brought to the club in October 2016 and have led the club to consecutive top-three finishes in the Northern Premier League’s top tier.

They have been rewarded for their impressive work with new deals and Yellows chairman Toby McCormac is delighted to tie them down for the foreseeable future.

He told the club website: “I am really pleased that Paul and Mark have extended their stay at the club in which for me underlines their unwavering belief in what we are trying to achieve.

“In completed full seasons as a pairing we have never finished outside of the playoffs and whilst we face a tough season ahead I’m sure we’ll be as competitive as we can.

“We’ll need everyone’s support next season as the journey continues and one that I’m pleased Paul and Mark are a part of.”