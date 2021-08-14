Stamford 1-3 Ilkeston Town: Daniels undone by Billy brace

By Gary Salisbury

STAMFORD 1

ILKESTON TOWN 3

THIS was not the start Stamford we’re looking for as they were beaten by a dogged Ilkeston side which at time displayed a ruthless streak.

The visitors took the lead when Alex Trokes’ cross was missed at the back and the impressive Billy Bennett nipped in to fire home.

Bennett was a thorn in Stamford’s side all game, clearing two Tom Siddons headers off the line before doubling his and Ilkeston’s tally with a header from a Troke cross again.

Ross Durrant pulled off a good save from James Blunden before Bennett turned provider, playing in Troke...