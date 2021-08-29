Workington 1-0 Marine: Carroll on song as hosts edge win

DIV 1 WEST

By John Walsh

WORKINGTON 1

Carroll 4

MARINE 0

TAKING THE PLAUDITS: Workington Reds thank the supporters at the end of the game

PICTURE: Ben Challisx

WORKINGTON produced their least impressive performance in three games against Marine – but still managed to snatch the win.

A draw and a Marine victory in the FA Cup replay had preceded this league clash as the sides met for the third time in eight days.

Winning manager Chris Willcock said: “It was a bitty game, lacking in real quality, but I will take the win because I don’t think we got what we deserved in the two FA Cup games....