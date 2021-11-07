Mossley 0-1 Workington: Jerome’s late show silences Mossley

DIV 1 WEST

By Nathan Harris

MOSSLEY 0

WORKINGTON 1

Jerome 81

HARD DAY’S WORK: Victorious Workington celebrate their win after the final whistle

RUBEN Jerome’s late winner proved the difference between the two sides as table-toppers Mossley were beaten in a tightly contested game.

The first half started slowly with both teams feeling their way into the game.

As weather conditions worsened, chances were at a premium. Brad Hubbold came closest for the visitors with a shot from outside the box that flew just over the bar, before Jordan Butterworth struck a post for the Lilywhites after good...