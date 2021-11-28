Belper Town 4-1 Shepshed Dynamo: Nails are on a roll as Dynamo hammered

DIV 1 MIDLANDS

By Nigel Oldrini

BELPER TOWN 4

Rhodes 13, Bertram 47, Nelthorpe 62, South 90+1

SHEPSHED DYN 1

Rogers 22

JOB DONE: Belper skipper Danny South is congratulated after completing the scoring

PICTURE: Richard Parkes

BELPER Town increased the pressure on the leaders with their ninth win in ten league outings.

Shepshed made their first visit to the Raygar Stadium in ten years, but after a promising first half their hosts took control after the break.

The Nailers took the lead in the 13th minute when Ben Rhodes met a Jonathon Margetts cross at the far post and scored easily. Dyna...