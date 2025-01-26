Star Tom Cursons is of the perfect Ilk

Cursons gets EFL chance at Harrogate Town
By Matt Badcock
HIGH FLYER: Tom Cursons’ 25 goals for Ilkeston Town this season have earned him a move to Harrogate Town, below
PICTURE: Gustavo Pantano
Tom Cursons says fulfilling his EFL dream with a club also made in Non-League too is the perfect match.
Harrogate Town have won the race for the highly-rated 23-year-old who has hit 25 goals in 30 games this season for NPL Premier promotion chasers Ilkeston Town.
It’s the culmination of years of hard work for the striker who has forged his path from Met Police’s academy to League Two via loan spel...
