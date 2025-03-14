Anchors have Dunwell as historic promotion is honoured

By Mark Carruthers

Stockton Town manager Michael Dunwell has revealed his pride after the Anchors latest step up the Non-League pyramid was recognised at the North East Football Writers Association’s annual awards.

Dunwell’s men cast aside the disappointment of missing out on the Northern Premier League East title on the final day of last season by claiming a dramatic win against North East rivals Dunston UTS in the play-off final just a week later.

After the two sides shared eight goals over an action-packed 120 minutes, it was Stockton that secured a first ever season in the NPL’s Premier Division with a penalty shoot-out win that sparked joyous scenes inside the Map Group UK Stadium.

Claiming a fourth promotion inside a decade also brought recognition from the North East’s football writers and Dunwell is hopeful his side can earn further awards by building on the momentum gained at the club in recent years.

Speaking after receiving the award, Anchors boss Dunwell told The NLP: “It’s brilliant to come and represent the club at such a prestigious awards ceremony like this and when you see the people that are watching, it’s a really proud moment for myself and the club.

“It’s thoroughly deserved for what we have achieved over the last few years and hopefully we can continue to do that and get back here next year.”

Stockton return to action after a two-week break this weekend when they visit fellow Premier Division play-off contenders Ashton United and just one place and four points separate the two sides ahead of their Hurst Cross clash.

Even challenging for promotion into the National League North just over a decade after competing in the step seven Wearside League could be considered a major success for Dunwell and his coaching staff – and the Anchors has insisted any further attempts at progression will not exceed the resources on offer at the Map Group UK Stadium.

He said: “The club is just growing year-by-year at a pace that is suitable to the financial capabilities we have. We aren’t getting too far ahead of ourselves because sometimes you can get wrapped up in spending too much and we have seen that many times with clubs in our area.

“We have to look after ourselves and keep off the field at the same pace as we are on the field. We are doing that at the moment, we are having another good season and hopefully we can get some rewards at the end of it.”