Grounded Rob Sinclair wants to keep it real

Boss won’t listen to promotion talk

By Matt Badcock

Rob Sinclair knows Real Bedford’s big ambitions to climb the leagues puts them in the spotlight – but that’s all talk without the results.

Powered by Bitcoin podcaster Pete McCormack and investment from Crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the stated ambition has been to one day reach the Premier League.

That is a long way off now – while it’s also been revealed there are merger discussions with neighbours Bedford Town – the Southern League Division One Central club’s profile brings unique pressures.

And Pirates boss Sinclair ...