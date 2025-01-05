Halesowen Town boss Russ Penn is still going full steam ahead

IN THE THICK OF IT: Halesowen Town, right, are well in the promotion mix

By Andy Mitchell

PART-TIME but still full throttle – Russ Penn is quickly learning entirely different routes to success at Halesowen Town.

The former Kidderminster Harriers boss – a favourite at Aggborough, Burton Albion, York City and Cheltenham Town in his playing days – took the plunge and joined the semi-pro ranks with his hometown club last season.

To say it has been a learning curve would be an understatement but despite a run of three straight setbacks over the festive period, Yeltz remain in the thick of the ...