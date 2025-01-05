Halesowen Town boss Russ Penn is still going full steam ahead

IN THE THICK OF IT: Halesowen Town, right, are well in the promotion mix
By Andy Mitchell
PART-TIME but still full throttle – Russ Penn is quickly learning entirely different routes to success at Halesowen Town.
The former Kidderminster Harriers boss – a favourite at Aggborough, Burton Albion, York City and Cheltenham Town in his playing days – took the plunge and joined the semi-pro ranks with his hometown club last season.
To say it has been a learning curve would be an understatement but despite a run of three straight setbacks over the festive period, Yeltz remain in the thick of the ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login