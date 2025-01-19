Club rivals Bedford Town and Real Bedford discuss shock merger

By Neil Harvey

Bedford Town and Real Bedford have revealed they are in shock discussions for a historic merger that has the potential to create a super power.

The two clubs, currently located just yards apart, have not always enjoyed the happiest of relationships, but they believe that combining the commercial success and global reach of Real Bedford with Bedford Town’s rich history, loyal fanbase, and infrastructure, will create a club able to compete at the highest level.

A Fans’ Forum is scheduled to be held at Bedford Town to provide an opportunity to present a vision for the future and...