Help fan find the 1980 FA Cup Harlow Town heroes

By William Okafor-Oregan

MOMENT: Harlow beat Leicester

On the 45th anniversary of one of the big FA Cup third-round shocks of the century, Harlow Town super fan, Raymond Trowsdale is attempting to reunite his local team’s 1980 FA Cup heroes – but needs the Non-League public help to find the remaining few!

The club’s historic cup run included notable upsets against Southend United and a Leicester City side containing the likes of former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Smith.

The Hawks reached the Fourth Round before a blockbuster 4-3 loss to Watford.

The team’s success is still reme...