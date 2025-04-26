Connect with us

Stratford Town in shock at turn of events

Stratford Town head coach Paul Davis admitted he’d never experienced anything like it – three ambulances called to a game which was brought to a premature end.

By David Lawrence

The match was called off after the referee had spoken to the players, managers and chairman, who all said they’d had enough for one day.
There was even further confusion when, even though there was 87 minutes on the clock with the Bards beating Alvechurch 3-0, the Southern League insisted the entire game be replayed.
The news came just 48 hours before the pair were due to play their final match of the season yesterd...

