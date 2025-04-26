Isthmian League South East
Sittingbourne: Ryan Maxwell – we won’t sit back in crunch play-off!
Proud boss Ryan Maxwell has warned Sittingbourne’s fellow Isthmian South East play-off hopefuls that they will face an uphill battle attempting to take the gloss off a record-breaking campaign by beating his side to promotion.
More in Isthmian League South East
Joe Taylor so proud to lead Ramsgate
Proud Ramsgate skipper Joe Taylor says their promotion redemption came from hard work – and realising how lucky they are.
Ramsgate 5-1 Three Bridges: Five-star Rams are nearing the title
Ramsgate powered their way to another three points by seeing off Three Bridges on a beautiful afternoon in Kent as they eye the Isthmian League South East Division crown.
Ace Louie Theophanous has still got six appeal
The goals have always flowed easily enough for Louie Theophanous – but now he has managed something his old pal Cristiano Ronaldo would be envious of.
Sittingbourne: Brickies aim to do it Troy Howard’s way
Troy Howard is adamant that Sittingbourne are capable of pulling off yet another upset and booking their place in the Isuzu FA Trophy semi-finals by overcoming National League strugglers Aldershot Town next month.