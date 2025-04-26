Connect with us

Isthmian League South East

Sittingbourne: Ryan Maxwell – we won’t sit back in crunch play-off!

Proud boss Ryan Maxwell has warned Sittingbourne’s fellow Isthmian South East play-off hopefuls that they will face an uphill battle attempting to take the gloss off a record-breaking campaign by beating his side to promotion.
MOMENTS: Sittingbourne’s Mitchell May celebrates with team-mates after scoring at Dover in the Trophy

By Danny Rust

The Brickies are preparing to take on Merstham in a mouthwatering semi-final at the Staxson Stadium on Tuesday, with the winner of the tie going on to face Burgess Hill Town or Margate for a place at Step 3.
Maxwell has guided Sittingbourne to the last eight of the Isuzu FA Trophy, before eventually being knocked out of the competition by finalists Alder...

