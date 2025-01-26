Merthyr Town: It’s a no from us

Merthyr fans reject Welsh league switch

Merthyr Town fans last night gave a thumbs-down to the Football Association of Wales’ offer to join the Welsh top flight and will continue their pursuit for Step 2 football in the Non-League pyramid.

The Martyrs are eight points clear in Southern League Premier South and could have banked financial incentives of up to £6m to move to an expanded Cymru Premier in 2026.

Supporters of the fan-owned club voted on the proposal – as part of the FAW’s plans to revamp the domestic scene – with an overwhelming 96 per cent reported to have rejected it, preferri...