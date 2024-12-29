HARRIS BAGS LATE WINNER

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

ASCOT UNITED 1 SOUTH PARK 0

By Neal Jeffs

BEN Harris scored a dramatic winner for Ascot United in the 12th minute of injury-time to break South Park’s hearts.

The visitors’ goal had led a charmed life up until then, with all the talking points coming after the interval.

The hosts struck the woodwork through George Lock with 50 minutes played, before visiting goalkeeper Danny Bracken superbly kept out Joe Gater’s header with Chad Goulter’s follow-up hacked off the line.

Bracken’s superb low save then denied Khalid Simmo with two mi...