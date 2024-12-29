ASHFORD UNITED 3 ERITH TOWN 1

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Keith Masters

■ ASHFORD United ended 2024 in style with a well-earned victory over a lively Erith at the Homelands.

The hosts began the game in fine style and went ahead in the fifth minute when good work between Matt Bodkin and Danny Kedwell found Louis Collins who scored.

The lead was extended in the 33rd minute when more excellent work by Collins set up James Dunne.

Dunne blazed a 54thminute penalty high and wide after Mikey Berry had been fouled. Shortly afterwards Ryan Hayes hit a post.

The hosts made it three when Collins again, while Erith never gave u...