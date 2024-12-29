LEATHERHEAD 2 SOUTHALL 1

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

By Rod Ellis

■LEATHERHEAD edged a thriller with Deondre Date scoring a late winner.

Lukas Franzen-Jones put the hosts ahead after 11 min- utes, with his low shot going in off a post.

Leatherhead's George Hadley made a fine block to deny Anthony O'Connor just before half-time, while Date missed a chance to double the Tanners' lead, chipping over the crossbar with only

Kojusoluwa Abayomi to beat. Southall levelled after 55 minutes as Zak Joseph found a gap in Leatherhead's de- fence to fire into a corner of the net.

The All's Kyron Richards was sent off after 65 ...