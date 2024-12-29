LEATHERHEAD 2 SOUTHALL 1

DIV 1 S CENTRAL
By Rod Ellis
■LEATHERHEAD edged a thriller with Deondre Date scoring a late winner.
Lukas Franzen-Jones put the hosts ahead after 11 min- utes, with his low shot going in off a post.
Leatherhead's George Hadley made a fine block to deny Anthony O'Connor just before half-time, while Date missed a chance to double the Tanners' lead, chipping over the crossbar with only
Kojusoluwa Abayomi to beat. Southall levelled after 55 minutes as Zak Joseph found a gap in Leatherhead's de- fence to fire into a corner of the net.
The All's Kyron Richards was sent off after 65 ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login