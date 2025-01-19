Gates’ big revival still on track with Ben

By Matt Badcock

BEN GREENHALGH says relegation means Margate have been able to hit the factory reset button and reinstall the enjoyment.

The Gate’s 15-match Isthmian South East unbeaten run was ended by Sevenoaks Town last week but so far it’s been a bounce-back campaign after slipping out of Step 3 last season.

And while that disappointment hit the club hard, player-boss Greenhalgh – who was handed the reins in the summer – says it has allowed them the space to lift the doom and gloom.

“We wanted to change the team a little bit in that we wanted more energy,” Greenhalgh said. “We wanted a ...