Ashford United co-owner Lloyd Hume takes charge as Danny Kedwell departs

After the departure of first-team manager Danny Kedwell, Ashford United have confirmed that one of their co-owners, Lloyd Hume, has been given the job until the end of the season.

Kedwell was announced as manager of the Isthmian League South East Division club back last year midway through May.

The former Gillingham captain watched on at the weekend as his side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sevenoaks Town – their third successive defeat in the league.

United sit in 10th place in the league after 27 games, but that wasn’t enough for Kedwell to keep his job.

Challenges

In a statement on the club’s X account, it read: “It is with regret that the club announces we have mutually agreed to part company with first-team manager Danny Kedwell and assistant manager Dean Beckwith.

“After discussions, both parties agreed that this decision is in the best interests of the club moving forward.

“Danny joined the club at the beginning of the season and worked tirelessly to build a team from the ground up.

“Despite facing numerous challenges, including an unfortunate run of injuries, Danny and Dean have shown unwavering dedication to the club.

“We would like to place on record our heartfelt thanks to Danny and Dean for their hard work, professionalism, and the positive contributions they made both on and off the pitch.

“They will be greatly missed by everyone at Ashford United, and we wish them nothing but success in their future endeavors.

Lloyd Hume, right, pictured with co-owner Dave Warr

Picture: Ian Scammell

The reins

Less than 24 hours later, the Nuts & Bolts have appointed a new boss in Hume – who has previous experience in management with current National League South side Maidstone United.

Hume, who appointed Darren Hare as his assistant, revealed he would be taking charge in an interview with the in-house podcast That Nuts & Bolts Thing.

“Well, because we don’t want to change too much, I’m going to take the reins initially,” he said.

Alongside business partner Dave Warr, he took over the club last summer and he currently holds a UEFA A Licence.

Now Hume wants to lead his side “initially” until the end of the league campaign and is hoping to use his wealth of experience at these “levels” to change their recent form around.

“And when I say initially, that will be certainly till the end of this season with a plan going into the following season where we want to be the year after,” Hume added.

Successful

“I say this about everyone, every one of the businesses I’ve ever been involved in, I’ve never met a manager, a salesperson, a footballer, that comes in and says, ‘I’m not very good, I’m not very enthusiastic, I’ll turn up late, I won’t always be at training, I won’t do this and I won’t do that’.

“They only ever promise you the good things.

“So what I don’t want to do is bring in another manager that we’re not 100% sure is capable of winning these football leagues.

“I know a lot of the Ashford people won’t know me as a manager because I’ve been out of the game for some time in a management capacity.

“But I have managed and played at the levels we’re at – I’ve been successful at the levels we’re at.

“I’m generally successful when I’m managing people, as opposed to football, and I think that’s the most important ingredients in any team you’re managing.

“So I don’t want people to be fearful that I’m taking over and think that I’m inexperienced.

“I’ve managed hundreds and hundreds of games at this level and above.”