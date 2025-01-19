Jamie Decruz: You did us all proud

By Jon Couch

STANDING OVATION: Merstham’s Under 18s applaud their fans after their FA Youth Cup defeat to Chelsea

PICTURE: Andy Phillips

Jamie Decruz reckons the sky’s the limit for his young Merstham marvels after locking horns with Chelsea’s academy stars in the FA Youth Cup.

The Moatsiders have made history this season by becoming the first Non-League side to progress all the way from the extra preliminary round of the national Under 18 competition to the last 32.

And they were given a night to remember as a crowd of 1,202, including around 600 Merstham fans, descended on Kingsmeadow t...