Charlie’s an angel for Stu’s Seasiders

Warren can be United’s best yet

By Matt Badcock

RED HOT FORM: Charlie Warren, in red, is attracting plenty of interest. Inset: Felixstowe boss Stuart Boardley

PICTURES: Stefan Peck

FELIXSTOWE & Walton United boss Stuart Boardley reckons young star Charlie Warren can already lay claim to being the Seasiders’ best ever player – and it’s no surprise EFL scouts are watching.

Boardley – who signed Warren from Needham Market – hailed the way he has taken the interest in his stride and continued to play a leading role in their promotion bid.

The 20-year-old wideman has hit 31 goals in all co...