Walker’s a star as Owls seal title

DIV 1 EAST

CARLTON TN 0 CLEETHORPES 3

By Alan Murphy

HEADS UP: Carlton climb high to repel a Cleethorpes attack

PICTURES: Lou Lardi

CLEETHORPES boss Craig Rouse was rightly overjoyed after the Owls clinched the Northern Premier League East title in style.

The Millers came into the game on the back of a club record 15-game unbeaten run stretching back to Boxing Day, but Cleethorpes were too strong for the home side and thoroughly deserved their victory.

Rouse insisted: “What an absolute honour to have shared this with an unbelievable group of staff and players who’ve worked tirelessly to a...