Real bag title in front of US duo

DIV 1 CENTRAL

By James Smith

REAL BEDFORD 1

Evans 41

KINGS LANGLEY 0

FINISH: Real Bedford’s Joe Evans converts a penalty

REAL Bedford sealed their third consecutive league title with a narrow victory over relegation-threatened Kings Langley.

With the sun shining and US investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in attendance, expectations were sky-high — but the visitors arrived determined to spoil the party.

Kings Langley, one of only two sides to defeat Bedford in the league this season, set up defensively with a back five, looking to frustrate the hosts.

The first half was a tense affair, ...