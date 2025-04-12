Real bag title in front of US duo

DIV 1 CENTRAL
By James Smith
REAL BEDFORD 1
Evans 41
KINGS LANGLEY 0
FINISH: Real Bedford’s Joe Evans converts a penalty
REAL Bedford sealed their third consecutive league title with a narrow victory over relegation-threatened Kings Langley.
With the sun shining and US investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in attendance, expectations were sky-high — but the visitors arrived determined to spoil the party.
Kings Langley, one of only two sides to defeat Bedford in the league this season, set up defensively with a back five, looking to frustrate the hosts.
The first half was a tense affair, ...
