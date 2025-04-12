Carlton Town 0-3 Cleethorpes Town: Josh Walker’s a star as Owls seal title



By Alan Murphy

CARLTON TN 0

CLEETHORPES 3



Cleethorpes Town boss Craig Rouse was rightly overjoyed after the Owls clinched the Northern Premier League Division One East title in style, after defeating Carlton Town.

The Millers came into the game on the back of a club-record 15-game unbeaten run stretching back to Boxing Day.

But Cleethorpes were too strong for the home side and thoroughly deserved their victory.

Rouse insisted: “What an absolute honour to have shared this with an unbelievable group of staff and players who’ve worked tirelessly to achieve what we have!”

HEADS UP: Carlton...