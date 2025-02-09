Maldon & Tiptree: Jamm packed with new plans

New owners get Horlock on board
By Jon Couch
UP’N’AWAY! Kevin Horlock has returned to Maldon’s Park Drive, inset left, under the club’s new owners, right
PICTURES: Ben Pooley
New owner Scott Drewitt-Barlow says he is fulfilling a “childhood dream” by taking over at Maldon & Tiptree – and it hoping to create a “Cinderella story, just like Wrexham”.
Drewitt-Barlow and his partner Barrie finally acquired the Isthmian North club and its 20-acre stadium site in a multi-million-pound takeover on Wednesday.
And their first move was to bring back the club’s popular former manager Kevin Horloc...
