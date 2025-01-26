Pontefrac Collieries looking to girl power

By Mohamed Hamza

Pontefract Collieries want to lay down the blueprint in revolutionising girls and women’s football after receiving vital funding.

The Colls are among the latest recipients of a grant from the Trident Community Foundation, established by league sponsors Pitching In, a multi-million-pound grassroots sport investment programme powered by Entain.

They now hope to use the cash to increase the number of girls and women in the area playing football and inspire them to pursue a long-term future in the sport.

PROJECT: Pontefract Collieries are investing in girls’ football

Program

...