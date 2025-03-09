Heaton Stannington: Premier League giants Newcastle United turn on the Heat!

Dean Nicholson is relishing a ‘huge occasion’ as his Heaton Stannington side prepare to face Newcastle United Under-21s in the semi-final of the Northumberland Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

A final date with NPL Premier Division side Morpeth Town will be on offer for the winners after they came through a penalty shoot-out in their semi-final clash with Ashington after the two sides had equally shared four goals at Craik Park.

All eyes now descend on Grounsell Park as the Stan look to pull off a shock win against a young Magpies side that could contain the likes of Australia international Garang Kuol and former Manchester City academy star Alfie Harrison.

For Nicholson, seeing his own players go into battle with Premier League prospects holds no fear as he urged his squad to add another remarkable chapter to their recent rise by claiming a first visit to the Senior Cup Final in 35 years.

Privilege

“It’s a huge occasion, and it’s the draw everyone wanted, of course,” he told The NLP.

“It’s a massive club, and it’s a privilege to welcome them here.

“We were in the semi-final a couple of years ago, and we were very, very close to that St James Park night both me and Andy (McBride, assistant manager) have talked about for many years.

“What an occasion it will be, and I am sure will pack this place out.

“I know Newcastle will come here as favourites, and rightly so, but the way we are playing at the moment, with the pitch we have got, this isn’t an easy place to come, which we have proved in recent years.

“We are there to win the game, and this has to be the aim for everyone involved with Heaton Stannington.”

Memorable

A four-figure crowd is expected to be on hand as two of Tyneside’s black and whites go head-to-head after pre-match ticket sales rocketed in recent weeks.

The Stan find themselves in a somewhat surprise position of seeing their average home attendances increase significantly despite the rejuvenation of fortunes at their Premier League neighbours following a Saudi-led takeover at St James’ Park.

The NPL East outfit have posted nine attendances over the 400-mark for league games during their first ever season at Step 4 – and Nicholson is hopeful the home faithful will enjoy another memorable occasion when they take on the Magpies at Grounsell Park.

He added: “When their takeover took place, many a Non-League club in the area thought this would turn the crowds towards them – but our supporters have stuck with us.

“Geographically, we are really close, and I think 99.5% of our fanbase probably support Newcastle as well.

“It will be a great night, and I am sure our supporters will enjoy it, and it’s important we do enjoy it because it is nights like this that give you a reason for doing it.”