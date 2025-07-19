Gladiator Conor still looking up

Connect with us

Former Football League striker Conor Washington will be playing his football in the eighth tier with Matlock Town next season – but still harbours hopes of representing Northern Ireland again.
BIG STAGE: Conor Washington celebrates for Northern Ireland PICTURE: Alamy

By Jon Couch

Washington, the former QPR, Charlton, Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Newport County front man, has joined the Gladiators following his release by Championship club Derby County.
And it’s a move which is bound to excite fans of the NPL newcomers as, just six weeks ago, the 33-year-old told the BBC he wanted to give Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill “something to think abo...

